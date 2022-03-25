Police: Man fights with officer, leads chase and drives wrong way on I-94

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — What started as a routine car registration check turned into a fight with a police officer, a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle and driving the wrong direction on Interstate 94, authorities say.

The incident ended when the stolen vehicle, driving on its rims, crashed into a squad car, authorities said.

John T. Martin, 49, 2306 Fourth St., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, battery to a law enforcement officer, causing damage to property by eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Martin also faces misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and carrying a concealed knife.

A $20,000 cash bail was set for Martin, which prohibits him from operating any motor vehicle and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Martin returns to court April 5 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident began just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when an Eau Claire police officer on routine patrol did a registration check on a vehicle parked at the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way.

The officer discovered the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Minneapolis.

As the officer pulled up to the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Martin, got out and started walking quickly toward the hotel.

The officer told Martin to stop. After a brief physical struggle with the officer, Martin grabbed the door to the hotel and went inside. The officer's attempts to stop him with both a Taser and pepper spray were unsuccessful.

Martin slammed a door inside the hotel against the officer's body, which injured the officer's arm.

Martin left the hotel and headed back toward the stolen vehicle. The officer and Martin had a physical struggle in the parking lot before Martin got into the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

Newly-arriving officers then followed Martin as he took off at a high rate of speed southbound on South Hastings Way.

The high-speed pursuit eventually proceeded to the eastbound lanes of I-94, where Martin reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Martin changed lanes multiple times between multiple vehicles.

Martin's speed quickly dropped to 20 mph after tire deflation devices deployed by the State Patrol successfully deflated Martin's front tires.

Martin then crossed the median and started traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. At this point, Martin was driving at about 10 miles per hour. An estimated 20 to 30 vehicles passed him as he was in the opposite lanes of travel.

At this point, Martin's front tires were both driving on their rims. He crossed back over the median and returned to the eastbound lanes.

After his vehicle was trapped by a semi blocking one lane of traffic and squad cars blocking the other lane, Martin rapidly accelerated and slammed head on into a squad car.

Martin then opened his car door, put his hands up and said "I'm done. I give up."

Martin continued to resist officers until he was eventually handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

Methamphetamine and a 12-inch machete were found inside the stolen vehicle Martin was driving.

At the time of this incident, Martin was free on bond for pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

Martin is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in June 2018 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the new felony charges, Martin could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.