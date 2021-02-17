Police: Man who fired at Braddock officers shot himself during standoff, in grave condition

Feb. 17—A man suspected of firing at Braddock police was taken into custody Tuesday evening after police say he shot himself in the head.

The unidentified man was alive but listed in grave condition following a standoff in an abandoned house along the 500 block of Lobinger Avenue.

Allegheny County Police said the incident began with a car crash earlier that afternoon.

North Braddock police responded to a call for a crash around 1:40 p.m. along the 400 block of Sylvan Avenue.

A responding officer spotted a man fleeing from the crashed vehicle, and radioed a description of the suspect and direction of flight.

"One of the officers from Braddock spotted that male walking down Reeves Way," North Braddock Police Chief Isaac Daniele told news partners WPXI. "When he approached that male, the male turned around and took four shots at his police car and took off running.

"That's when I called extra units in. We tracked him to an abandoned structure on Lobinger and had him in there until further assisting county units came in and helped us out."

County police, along with county sheriff's deputies and a SWAT team also responded. Officers established a perimeter around Hawkins Avenue and Fourth Street. A K-9 unit was deployed to help track the suspect.

Police said they found footprints in the snow leading to an abandoned house along the 500 block of Lobinger Avenue, and heard a single, muffled, gunshot coming from the property.

Officers found the man with a 9 mm pistol inside the house shortly before 4:30 p.m. He was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

No other injuries were reported. No further information about the suspect was released.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .