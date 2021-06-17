Police: Man fired gun during dispute with neighbor who was honking horn in Polish Hill

Jun. 17—A man is charged with firing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor who was honking his car horn in Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood, police said.

Pittsburgh police said Brandon Jones, 28, was waiting for officers on his porch when they responded just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a Shotspotter alert in the 1000 block of Herron Avenue.

Jones told officers he had a dispute with another man who was in a vehicle honking his horn and yelling and would not stop when he asked him to, according to police. Police said Jones told them he fired his gun when the thought the man was reaching for a weapon.

Police did not say whether the man in the vehicle was armed or not, nor did authorities indicate whether anything was struck by the gunfire. The man honking his horn was uninjured and his car was not damaged.

Investigators recovered Jones's firearm, which a police spokeswoman said was legally registered to him, and found four shell casings on the ground. Jones was arrested at the scene.

Jones is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He remained in the Allegheny County Jail on Thursday, unable to post $10,000 bail. Court recorded did not list an attorney as of late Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .