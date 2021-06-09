Police: Man fired gun in Main Street altercation

Jun. 9—A Pennsylvania man was arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 6, in what is believed to be the first illegal discharge of a firearm in the city of Oneonta in more than two decades, according to acting Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg.

Randy Lamont Butler was charged with second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime and second-degree menacing as a hate crime.

Butler is accused of brandishing a handgun and discharging a bullet during the course of an altercation with a woman at the Speedway on Main Street, according to Witzenburg. He also allegedly "used gender-biased statements toward the victim."

Oneonta police responded to a report of a physical altercation at the gas station at around 12:48 a.m., after Butler allegedly fled the scene, Witzenburg said. Officers obtained a search warrant for the contents of the vehicle he fled in and recovered two handguns, one of which is believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

Butler was arraigned in Oneonta City Court and sent to the Otsego County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond.

Oneonta police were assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.