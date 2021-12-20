Police: Man fired at a officers responding to a domestic violence situation

A domestic violence call in Westwood turned into a standoff for Cincinnati police Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded to an apartment on McHenry Avenue after a woman said her brother was threatening her with a gun, according to court documents.

Officers reported that as they approached the apartment a shot was fired at them. This prompted the hour-long standoff before a suspect was arrested.

Tadario Hall, 34, is charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors ranging from felonious assault to domestic violence.

Court documents state, in addition to threatening her with a gun, Hall choked his sister and threw her to the ground before taking her keys.

Police reported Hall is barred from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony drug conviction.

Hall is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $845,000 bond. A grand jury is expected to report on the case before the end of the year.

