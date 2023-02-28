Police: Man fires crossbow at woman

Feb. 28—PORTAGE, Pa. — A Portage man was jailed Saturday, accused of shooting two arrows from a crossbow at a woman during a domestic argument, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Carl Virgil Miller, 48, of the 300 block of Main Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

Miller said that during a domestic dispute, he fired two arrows from a crossbow, one while the woman was seated in a recliner and the other as she exited the residence, the affidavit said.

Troopers found holes through the recliner and in the wall behind the recliner. Troopers said they recovered two crossbows that each had one arrow locked in the firing position.

Miller reportedly said he fired the arrows to scare the woman. No one was injured.

Miller was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $40,000 bond.