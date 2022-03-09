Police: Man fires gun at car during car chase

Mar. 9—A Brownsville couple is in police custody after they were accused of firing a weapon at another vehicle while driving down Frontage Road early Tuesday morning.

Mateo Galvan, 26, and Elizabeth Betty Benavidez have been arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and unlawful carrying.

The Brownsville Police Department received a call at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning from a person who said someone in a silver Chevrolet Spark shot at them while they were traveling on the 2100 block of Frontage Road, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

The victims managed to stop at a safe place after they saw the Chevrolet Spark had been in an accident as they were being chased, Sandoval said. The car crashed into something at the 2100 block of East Price Road.

"The victims were able to identify Galvan as the person who showed them the gun and started to shoot at them while they were trying to get away," Sandoval said.

When the officers searched the Chevrolet Spark, they found a black 9mm handgun in the vehicle. Galvan was arrested and transported Brownsville City Jail, Sandoval said. Benavidez shows signs of intoxication and was also transported to jail. Police found a vial of THC oil in her possession.

Galvan and Benavidez were arraigned later that day.

Galvan was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of deadly conduct and one count of unlawful carrying. His bonds totaled $65,000.

Benavidez was arraigned on one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of public intoxication. Her bond was set at $5,500.