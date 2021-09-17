Police: Man fires shots while intoxicated, resists officers

Sep. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A man fired shots in the town of Union while intoxicated and then resisted officers who tried to take him into custody, authorities say.

Lucas Cantu, 66, 6718 Crescent Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Cantu, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety. He is prohibited from using or possessing weapons.

Cantu returns to court Oct. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities were called to a residence in the town of Union at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a man with a firearm. A neighbor said the man, later identified as Cantu, was yelling suicidal comments and had fired several rounds.

Authorities responded in tactical gear because of the nature of the call.

One law enforcement officer was able to contact Cantu at 7:47 p.m. Cantu indicated he was intoxicated and that he did possess a shotgun. For the next several minutes, Cantu continued to yell at the officers that he was intoxicated.

At 8:29 p.m., officers decided to approach Cantu.

Two officers got in the driveway and ordered Cantu to put his hands in the air. Cantu did not comply.

Once officers were within five yards of Cantu, he went to his knees and laid flat on his stomach.

Cantu then refused to place his arms out. After several attempts to have Cantu comply with words alone, officers then secured him with force.

Two officers then tried to place Cantu in handcuffs and Cantu resisted. Officers eventually got Cantu into the handcuffs and secured his shotgun, which had a shell inside the chamber.

Cantu did not consent to a blood draw to determine if he was intoxicated.

A warrant was drafted and executed. Cantu was then taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for a blood draw.

Afterwards, Cantu was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was given a breath test. That test showed his blood alcohol content to be at .162, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving.