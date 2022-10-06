Police: Man flashes gun, fireman's badge during Daytona road rage dispute

Editor's Note: On Nov. 1, 2016, the Volusia County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an Announcement of No Information indicating that it did not intend to prosecute and that all charges against Mr. Arcuri were dropped and the records of the case have been sealed.

A New York City firefighter on extended leave told police he was standing his ground Saturday afternoon when he told a Clermont man he had a gun during a road rage encounter in Daytona Beach.

But Vincent Arcuri claimed he never pointed the weapon or made any threats with it. The two victims, however, painted a different version of the profanity-laced exchange. They were able to describe the gun in detail and told police Arcuri flashed a badge at them and claimed he was a law enforcement officer.

Daytona Beach police arrested Arcuri, 23, of Gulf Circle North, and charged him with impersonating a law enforcement officer to commit a felony along with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s since been released from jail.

According to a Daytona Beach police report, James Pickren, 42, told officers he was driving westbound along Beville Road behind Arcuri’s Chevy Cruz and passed it as he approached Clyde Morris Boulevard. That angered Arcuri, and he pulled beside Pickren’s vehicle at the next stop light. Pickren and his passenger both said they exchanged profanities with Arcuri, who told them he was law enforcement and said they were in trouble because he had their tag number. When they questioned his claim, they said he flashed a badge at them, which Pickren said resembled a fireman’s badge.

Once the light turned green, Pickren said Arcuri cut him off about a half mile later then reached down and grabbed a semi-automatic pistol from beneath his passenger seat and pointed it at him and his passenger. Pickren said he followed Arcuri’s car to the entrance of the Pelican Bay gated community and waited there until officers arrived.

Arcuri complied with police and let them retrieve a black Walther pistol from his glove compartment, the report states. He said he stopped beside them and told them they shouldn’t drive recklessly after Pickren cut him off in traffic.

He claimed he said he is a New York firefighter and has pulled many injured and dead people out of vehicles because of such driving. He said he never pointed his gun at the victims and claimed he only told Pickren he had a weapon to scare him away as the man walked toward his vehicle at the entrance of Pelican Bay. He insisted he never told anyone he is a cop.

Police called Arcuri’s fire chief in New York, who confirmed that he’s a firefighter for the department on extended leave. The chief told officers to seize his badge if he displayed it improperly. They did and also took Arcuri’s gun, collecting both for evidence.

