Police: Man fleeing assailants dies after fall from Portsmouth parking garage

PORTSMOUTH − A man died early Saturday morning after falling from the High-Hanover garage as he was fleeing from assailants, according to a press release from the Portsmouth Police Department.

At 12:52 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 26, the Portsmouth Police Department responded to an assault involving multiple people in the area of Hanover Street. The assault occurred between the Portsmouth Gaslight and the Portsmouth Parking Garage on Hanover Street.

Initial information from on-scene accounts is that the confrontation began upstairs at the Gaslight Night Club with a group of males yelling at the victim male and the group he was with. Additional witnesses advised that once the victim was outside the Gaslight, the group of males assaulted the victim by the entrance of the Parking Garage on Hanover Street. The victim was able to get away from the group after being assaulted and went into the parking garage. At least one of the members of the assailant group continued into the parking garage in pursuit of the male victim.

According to eyewitness testimony, the male victim continued walking away in the Parking Garage and then attempted to climb onto the rail of the parking garage. While climbing over the rail while trying to escape he then fell off the parking garage to the sidewalk below on Hanover Street. The male was immediately transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Medical Examiner and the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office are working with the Portsmouth Police Department Investigative Division to further investigate this case. The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or fall or may have video in the areas of the incident. Please contact Dave Keaveny, Captain of the Investigative Division at 603 610-7511 with any relevant information. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

“Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431- 1199, online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com, and through the new “P3” phone app available as a free download. Rewards of up to $1,000.00 may be paid for help solving cases if the information leads to an arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).”

This story will be updated.

