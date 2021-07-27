Police: Man flees authorities, drives recklessly on North Crossing

Jul. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A man fled from police and then drove recklessly on and near the North Crossing, authorities say.

Levi A. Joles, 30, of Eau Claire, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation and resisting an officer.

A warrant was issued for Joles' arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded on Sunday, July 18, to a report of a white truck with Texas license plates that was involved in a hit-and-run crash and driving recklessly in the 1800 block of Whipple Street.

The officer located a white truck with Texas license plates at the Mega Holiday gas station at 4304 Jeffers Road.

The officer parked behind the truck and activated his emergency lights.

The officer approached the truck on foot and found Joles inside with a female passenger. Both appeared to be unconscious.

The officer opened the driver's side door in an effort to wake them up. Joles woke up, grabbed the door and pulled it shut.

Even though the officer told him to stop, Joles shifted the vehicle into drive and sped forward.

The officer said Joles was operating the truck in an unsafe manner, having complete disregard for the safety of the other people in the parking lot.

Joles completed a U-turn and began driving back toward the officer's squad car. He drove through the yard of the gas station and into the intersection for the North Crossing and Jeffers Road.

There were many vehicles driving east and west on the North Crossing. Joles then went over the grassy median and headed north on Jeffers Road.

The officer returned to his squad car to pursue Joles.

The officer was later advised that Dunn County authorities had received a traffic complaint in regards to a white truck with Texas plates.

The officer also learned that the registered owner of the truck was incarcerated and that Joles was associated with the owner.

Joles has active arrest warrants from both St. Croix County and Palo Pinto County in Texas.

Joles was free on bond for a pending felony case in St. Croix County.

Joles is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of theft by false representation in November 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Joles could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.