Police: Man flees after traffic stop on Indiana 931

Jun. 2—Police say a traffic stop Monday night led to the arrest of three people after a man tried to flee on foot from the scene.

State troopers initiated a traffic stop at around 10:28 p.m. on a GMC Envoy for a traffic violation at Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, according to a news release. The driver was identified as David King, 53, of Kokomo.

During the traffic stop, troopers said they smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. During a subsequent search, officers said they found methamphetamine, a hypodermic needle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

While officers were searching the vehicle, Zeppelin King, a 33-year-old passenger from Peru, fled on foot. Police say he was quickly captured by troopers.

Further investigation revealed Zeppelin King had an active Howard County arrest warrant for auto theft.

Kristin Pounds, 35, of Kokomo, was also a passenger in the vehicle, police said.

David King faces charges of possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Zeppelin King was arrested for resisting law enforcement. Pounds faces charges for possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were incarcerated at the Howard County Jail.