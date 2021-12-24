Police: Man flushed drugs in stranger's room

Dec. 23—HIGH POINT — Two men ran after being pulled over by police, and one is accused of trying to hide in a nearby and hotel while flushing marijuana down a toilet, police said.

About 3:15 p.m. Wednesday officers tried to pull over a black Dodge Challenger in the 100 block of Greenview Terrace, and the Challenger pulled behind a house, where the two men in the vehicle jumped out and ran, the High Point Police Department said.

One of the men, Roger Little, 33, of High Point, was caught quickly, but the second ran to the nearby Arcadia Inn, where a pursuing officer saw him go to the second floor, police said. Officers decided to knock on doors, and at the first room the person who answered said that a man he didn't know had run into the room and was hiding in the bathroom.

In the bathroom officers found Joshua Cureton, 30, of High Point, and they found $2,239 in cash that police say Cureton tried to hide in the toilet tank. They also found a small amount of marijuana, and there was evidence that Cureton had flushed more marijuana, police said.

A handgun was found inside the Challenger.

Cureton was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, felonious restraint, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony fleeing to elude arrest. His bond was set at $125,000 secured.

Little was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer.