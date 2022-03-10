Police: Man forcefully took car, fled

Mar. 9—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was arrested after a nearly two-hour search Monday night.

Kaleb Lee Sanders, 22, of Ottumwa, received a host of charges ranging from first-degree theft, to second-degree burglary to false imprisonment.

Police were called to 1413 Swanson in Ottumwa for the report of a domestic disturbance at 7:51 p.m. Monday. According to a press release from the Ottumwa Police Department, when officers arrived they located Sanders in a vehicle with a female.

Sanders, who had warrants for his arrest, immediately attempted to flee. According to court documents, an officer heard a female victim yelling for the defendant not to take her vehicle and to let her house.

While Sanders was attempting to drive away, court filings from investigators said an officer opened the car door and removed the victim before Sanders drove off. Police said Sanders had gained control of the vehicle after assaulting the victim and stealing her car keys.

As Sanders left the scene, court documents say he intentionally crashed into a parked motor vehicle and drove through two fences. A few minutes later, police said Sanders ran a red light at Wildwood Drive and Highway 34, striking another vehicle occupied by four vehicles. The crash rendered both vehicles inoperable, and Sanders fled on foot.

Police later located Sanders at the original address at 9:48 p.m. Monday and placed him into custody.

The four individuals in the vehicle were not identified, but police said they were treated and released from Ottumwa Regional Health Center.

Sanders is being held on a $49,000 cash-only bond after an initial appearance Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree theft, second-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, interference with official acts with serious injury, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, domestic abuse assault second offense and false imprisonment. Sanders also had a warrant for his arrest for revocation of pretrial release.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.