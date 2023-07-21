Authorities identify homicide victim found shot in car in Taunton

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a car outside a home in Taunton Friday morning.

Officers responding to a house on Winthrop Street around 7:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired found a man seated in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol County DA’s Office. The Jeep was located in the driveway of 188 Winthrop St (Route 44).

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Alvaro J. Andrade of Taunton, was transported to Morton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

