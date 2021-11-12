Police: Man found dead along railroad tracks in Scott Township

Nov. 12—Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the case of a man found dead Thursday along railroad tracks in Scott Township.

County 911 dispatchers were informed just before 6 p.m. of an unresponsive man along the tracks, off Creek Street.

First responders discovered the man was deceased, and county police were asked to assist.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the county police tip line, 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

