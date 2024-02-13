Police: Man found dead in car Saturday in Avondale was homicide victim
Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Avondale over the weekend.
In a news release, police said they responded late Saturday morning to the 3400 block of Hartford Place for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
First responders found a man dead in the vehicle, identified as Demetrius Yett, 26. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office determined his death to be a homicide.
No further information has been released regarding the manner of Yett's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police investigate killing of man found dead in car