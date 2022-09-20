Police: Man found dead inside trash can in Roseland, death investigation launched

A man who was found unresponsive inside a garbage can in Roseland Monday afternoon was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Chicago police.

Officers arrived in the 100 block of West 110th Place around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead on scene at 4:43 p.m., according to information provided by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Detectives continue to investigate and have labeled the case a death investigation, meaning autopsy results likely are necessary to determine whether the man met with foul play.

Check back for updates.

adperez@chicagotribune.com