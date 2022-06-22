Police: Man found dead inside vehicle early Wednesday on Indianapolis' east side

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Indianapolis’ east side early Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called the 5200 block of East 20th Place near its intersection with North Hawthorn Lane on a report of a deceased person and found the man with "apparent trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The man’s identification and manner and cause of death will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to contact Detective Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man found dead inside vehicle on Indy's east side