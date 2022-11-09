Police: Man found dead in Lansing Twp. dragged from pickup truck, left near trash bins

LANSING TWP. − Police said they believe a man whose body was discovered near rubbish bins early Monday had been pulled from the back of a pickup truck and left there.

Lansing Township police on Wednesday identified the man who died as Randolph Lee Putmon, 45. They did not say where Putmon lived.

Putmon's body was found about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of West St. Joseph Street, near large trash containers, by people who were going to work, township police Chief John Joseph said.

Police hadn't yet determined the cause of death, but their investigation revealed that a dark-colored pickup occupied by at least two people was involved and that at least one person dragged the body to where it was found, township police said in a Wednesday evening news release.

The truck arrived and left the area via West St. Joseph, they said.

Anyone who has surveillance cameras covering any part of Stoner or Clement roads between West Michigan Avenue and West St. Joseph is asked to check them for images of vehicles going through between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

Police also are interested in camera footage from the same time period showing traffic on West St. Joseph between Waverly Road and Rosemary Street.

Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 999-0291, or email him at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org. Police said they'll help anybody with recovering video from their surveillance system.

"Lastly, if you were involved in this incident, you will be caught and it is in your best interests to contact Detective Volovsky as soon as possible," police said in the news release.

