Police: Man found dead at Lexington hotel was a murder suspect, had dozens of guns at home

A wanted Ohio man who was found dead inside a Lexington motel in Friday had dozens of loaded guns inside his home in Madisonville, Ohio, according to Cincinnati police.

Police searched 70-year-old Michael Mueller’s home on Monday after gaining consent from his father, police said. Inside was 52 firearms, all of which were loaded, police said. Mueller is accused of shooting and killing his brother, 66-year-old Mark Mueller, last week.

Michael Mueller was identified on June 22 as a wanted suspect and was considered armed and dangerous, Cincinnati police said. He was named a suspect after the Deer Park Police Department in Ohio found Mark Mueller dead with several gunshot wounds.

Last Friday a Lexington police officer spotted a vehicle belonging to a wanted suspect at the Bryan Station Inn. According to LPD Lt. Joe Anderson, police made attempts to contact the suspect inside a motel room but were unsuccessful.

Anderson said the emergency response unit was then called to the scene to further attempt to get in touch with the man inside. However, after entering the hotel room, Anderson said they found the suspect dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ohio investigators showed up in Lexington and confirmed Mueller’s identity after local police found him dead, according to Deer Park police.

