Police say man found dead in Lynnwood parking lot was run over

Police are working to find out how a man ended up dead in a Lynnwood parking lot last weekend.

On Saturday, July 8, medics with South County Fire were called to an apartment complex on 210th Street Southwest near 66th, where they found a 52-year-old man lying in the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later found that the man had been run over by a car or truck, Lynnwood Police said.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking the community for help.

If you have information that could help police, you’re asked to call Lynnwood Police Det. Sattarov at 425-670-5633, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip at P3tips.com.