Police: Man found dead outside Lompoc hospital after refusing treatment

TechCrunch

Ernest Cline's breakout hit was rich in reference but deficient in other ways, though perhaps its biggest problem was its most ardent proponents, who could not perceive how narrowly the book was tailored to their life experience and how that may render the experience hollow for others. Out of control AI, unscrupulous VCs and questioning the nature of reality guide the plot — in other words, the same concepts you'd find in any week of reporting here at TechCrunch.