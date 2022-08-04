Police: Man found dead in sand on Boston beach was not victim of foul play

A man who was found dead on a beach in Boston on Wednesday was not the victim of foul play, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at Carson Beach near H Street just after 3:30 p.m. found a 51-year-old man dead in the sand about 25 feet from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was believed to be homeless, state police noted. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

Investigators say there was no evidence of foul play.

In a separate incident around 1:30 p.m., a body was found floating in the area of Mother’s Rest. The person was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the water.

Both deaths remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

