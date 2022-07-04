A 35-year-old man was found dead in Westwood Sunday evening, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Jamar Higgs died from a gunshot wound, police said. The Cincinnati Fire Department also responded to the scene.

An investigation is underway, police said. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting should call the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man found dead in Westwood Sunday evening