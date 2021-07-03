Police: Man found dead in Wilkinsburg, investigation underway

Jul. 2—A man was found shot to death in Wilkinsburg on Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County Police said they responded to the 1900 block of Laketon Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a man not breathing.

First responders found the man was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

No information about the victim, circumstances or possible suspects was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the county police tipline at 833-ALL-TIPS (833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .