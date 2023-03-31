Police: Man found with gunshot wound on Lebanon's south side

Mar. 31—Lebanon Police are questioning a woman after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Lebanon's south side.

The man had been shot in the chest and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he was to undergo surgery Friday morning, LPD said in a statement.

Police found the man on the porch at 917 Evans Street after someone called the Boone County Communications Center at about 6 a.m., saying a man was outside yelling for someone to call 911, according to dispatch records.

Initial dispatch records revealed the man may be in his 40s, but police did not identify the injured man, nor the woman whom detectives questioned at the police department.

The shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no current concern for public safety as a result, the LPD statement said.

The situation is still unfolding, and The Lebanon Reporter will update this story as information becomes available.