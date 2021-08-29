Police: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in South Side Flats

Aug. 29—Pittsburgh police detectives are investigating a shooting early Sunday that critically injured a man in Pittsburgh's South Side Flats neighborhood.

Police reported just prior to 2 a.m., police officers from Zone 3 responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 80 block of S.13th Street and reports of a gunshot victim on Muriel Street at S. 14th.

Officers located a male victim with three gunshot wounds. The man who was not identified in police reports was transported by medics to an undisclosed area hospital in critical condition.

The police crime scene unit processed evidence at more than one location in the vicinity of where the gunshot victim was located.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

