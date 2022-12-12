Police: Man found at scene of fire died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Dec. 12—A man found at the scene of a fatal fire last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, West Penn Twp. police confirmed Monday.

The body of Christopher Kammerdiener, 35, and a firearm, were found in a wooded area behind the home at 1121 Clamtown Rd. West Penn Twp. to which firefighters were called shortly before 4 p.m. Two firefighters from Community Fire Company in New Tripoli became trapped in the structure about 4:35 p.m. and, after being rescued, were taken to St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus in Coaldale where they were pronounced dead. The bodies of Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary Paris, 36, both of Lynn Twp., were turned over to the Lehigh County Coroner's office. An an autopsy determined they died from asphyxia and thermal injuries.

Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David Moylan said Monday that Kemmerdiener's body was examined Saturday and he found gunshot residue on the victim's hands, indicating he had fired a gun. Moylan said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

The coroner has not yet declared the death a suicide because he is waiting for West Penn Twp. police to complete their investigation.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio is also waiting for the completion of the West Penn Twp. Police department's investigation to rule on the manner of death for the firefighters.

I a press release Monday, West Penn Township Police stated they are currently conducting interviews and are working closely with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall and ATF Fire Marshall. This incident remains an active investigation and all evidence has been collected and will be processed in the upcoming weeks.