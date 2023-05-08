Police: Man found in shallow grave at Mohegan Park in Norwich a homicide victim

NORWICH ― An unidentified man whose body was found partially buried in a shallow grave at a Norwich park was the victim of a homicide, police said

Norwich police said a pedestrian at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday noticed “something” protruding from the ground at Mohegan Park that he believed was a person. Patrol officers verified it was a deceased individual and an autopsy determined the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Police on Monday afternoon said evidence suggests the victim, a Black or Hispanic man between the ages of 35-50, was not murdered at the park. The incident appears to be the result of a targeted attack on the victim, police said.

The victim is described as being approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 150-160 pounds with black hair/box braids and a goatee or short beard. The deceased was missing his top four front teeth, police said.

More: At 15, he brutally killed a Norwich teacher and her son. Reform gave him a parole hearing.

There was no clothing description and the man’s identity is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3159 or by calling the department’s tip-line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 4.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Police: Man found buried in Norwich park a homicide victim