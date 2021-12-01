Police: Man found shot in car along I-75 in critical condition

A person was found shot multiple times in his vehicle along Interstate 75 in northern Hamilton County overnight, according to Lockland police.

Police said the male called to report the shooting and officers were dispatched at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in critical condition, police said in a news release.

Hamilton County dispatchers said bullet shell casings also were found nearby, Enquirer media partner FOX19 reported.

Officers have not released the man's name or any other identifying information.

No suspect information or other details about the shooting have been released.

All southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed at Shepherd Lane until 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, FOX19 reported.

The Lockland Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Lt. Chris Bundren at 513-761-1699.

