Police say man found shot in car near school has died

PETERSBURG — Police have launched a death investigation after a 19-year-old was found shot inside a car Friday afternoon near Walnut Hill Elementary School.

According to a post on the Petersburg Police Facebook page, the incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Boulevard and Wakefield Street. Matthew Gibbs, of Columbia, South Carolina, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police believe Gibbs was shot at another location and driven to the place where he was found.

The scene played out in front of Walnut Hill Elementary School. Students do not return until Sept. 5, but the school was placed on a brief lockdown to protect staff.

An investigation into Gibbs’ death is under way. Anyone who has information about it is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

