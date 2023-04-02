Police: Man found shot dead in suburban WPB vehicle

Stock crime scene tape.

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was found shot dead Saturday morning in suburban West Palm Beach, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1500 block of Drexel Road northwest of the city at about 11 a.m. Saturday, after someone found a man dead inside a vehicle, according to a news release published later that evening.

Deputies said the man died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, and that detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office, which had yet to identify a suspect or motive as of Saturday evening, is now asking the public for help.

The office said anyone can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-458-TIPS, or by sharing anonymous information through the sheriff's office app, which can be downloaded on Apple and Android smartphones at pbsoapp.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man found shot dead in vehicle in suburban West Palm