Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in College Hill early Friday.

Lantana Avenue is shut down until further notice at West North Bend Road while police investigate.

They said a bypasser called 911 about 2:30 a.m. and told dispatches a body was in the street off West North Bend Road and Lantana Avenue.

First responders found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses and no suspects at this time, according to police.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man found shot to death in street