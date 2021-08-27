Police: Man found shot in west Orlando, taken to hospital

Police say a man was found Friday evening with a gunshot wound in west Orlando and taken to the hospital.

The victim is in stable condition, said Heidi Rodríguez, a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department.

Around 3 p.m., a caller reached out to law enforcement after seeing a man with a gunshot wound at Central Boulevard and South Texas Avenue, where officers later found the victim, according to Rodríguez.

“The investigation is active,” she said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

