Police: Man found trafficking drugs at Marietta apartment with child living in storage closet

Sep. 7—A Marietta man is charged with drug trafficking after police say they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a 3-year-old living in a storage closet, at his Fair Oaks apartment.

The Aug. 31 arrest of William Baptist is the third time the now-62-year-old has been arrested for the sale or trafficking of drugs at either the same address or an address near the most recent arrest, according to arrest warrants from 2014, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2021.

In the most recent arrest, police executed a search warrant and found more than 55 grams of crack cocaine, more than 17 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of marijuana at Baptist's Austell Road apartment, two-tenths of a mile from Fair Oaks Elementary School, according to a warrant.

The Aug. 31 warrant also states police found a 3-year-old child inside the apartment and a bedroom for the child in a storage closet.

"Inside the storage closet was a water heater beside the child('s) bed. In addition, crack cocaine was located under the kitchen table easily accessible to a child," the warrant states.

Police say drugs were found scattered in plastic bags around the apartment, as well as in a shed belonging to the apartment. Baptist was found leaving that shed when police arrived, the warrant says.

Baptist remains in the Cobb County jail without bond and faces one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, according to jail records.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct in connection to the discovery of the child and child's bedroom in his home, the warrant shows.

In October 2018, Baptist was charged at the same address with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, including trafficking crack cocaine, intent to distribute cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of 3 ounces of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Warrants show police found the drugs and a firearm as they executed a search warrant at Baptist's Austell home on Oct. 1. Police also said Baptist attempted to swallow cocaine during a traffic stop near the residence that same day.

A warrant from April 2014 shows Baptist sold crack cocaine to a police officer on Feb. 28, 2014, at an address up the road from the address in the other warrants. Police said then that they also found drugs at a residence at the Austell Road address.

Baptist was charged with possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine and obstruction of law enforcement in that incident.

