Police: Man fraudulently picked up prescriptions at several area pharmacies

Feb. 18—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man fraudulently picked up prescriptions at several area pharmacies, including in Eau Claire, authorities say.

Ibrahim A. Muhammad, 40, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of identity theft and bail jumping, felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, two misdemeanor counts of false or forged prescriptions drugs, and misdemeanor counts of obtaining prescription drugs with fraud and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Muhammad, which prohibits him from having contact with CVS Pharmacy or Walgreens unless to fill a valid prescription.

Muhammad returns to court March 31.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man, who was later identified as Muhammad, dropped off three fraudulent prescriptions on Dec. 5 to be filled at Walgreens, 1106 W. Clairemont Ave.

The pharmacist became suspicious because of the name they were written for. The same name had been used in the past and was flagged in Walgreens' system because of other frauds. The prescriptions were written on blue paper.

The Eau Claire clinic where the prescriptions were written from told the Walgreens pharmacist that the patient was not in their system.

Muhammad did not return to pick up the prescriptions.

A Chippewa Falls police detective told Eau Claire police on Jan. 5 that Muhammad was arrested for a prescription fraud at Walgreens in Chippewa Falls. The detective said Muhammad had a history of this activity and wanted to pass along this information in case Muhammad had done this in Eau Claire.

Altoona police had a similar case involving Muhammad at the Walgreens on South Hastings Way.

An official with Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls told Eau Claire police on Dec. 11 that fraudulent prescriptions from a doctor at the clinic had been filled at the CVS Pharmacy in Eau Claire and a pharmacy in Spooner.

Muhammad was identified as the suspect in all of these cases based on surveillance video obtained from the affected pharmacies.

If convicted of the felony charges, Muhammad could be sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.