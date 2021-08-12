Police: Man frightens residents by trying to break down door at EC residence

Aug. 12—EAU CLAIRE — A Colfax man frightened three people at an Eau Claire residence by trying to break down their door, police say.

The man appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident, authorities say.

Kurt J. Hyatt, 25, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Hyatt is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the residents of the home. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Hyatt returns to court Sept. 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a residence in the 2100 block of Brackett Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday after a report of a man who was actively attempting to kick in the front door.

Based on the description provided by the caller, the officer knew the man was Hyatt. Police received other calls about Hyatt earlier in the day. The officer knew from those calls that Hyatt was under the influence of methamphetamine and possibly other drugs. The officer also knew that Hyatt's behavior was erratic and unpredictable.

The officer arrived to find Hyatt throwing his body into the front door of the residence before disappearing along the side of the house.

The officer found Hyatt sitting on the ground near the garage and handcuffed him.

The officer found a needle in Hyatt's pocket that was filled with methamphetamine.

Hyatt yelled obscenities and tried to jerk away from police after he was in custody. During the ambulance ride to the hospital, Hyatt tried kicking officers and EMS personnel.

Hyatt threatened to shoot a police officer when he got out of police custody.

Police then talked with the two residents and friend who were inside the residence during the incident.

The friend said she arrived at the parking lot of the residence and saw Hyatt walking around. She said Hyatt looked at her and started walking toward her vehicle, so she ran inside the residence and locked the door.

Hyatt began banging and pounding on the door. He yelled to let him inside. Hyatt then became more agitated and started slamming his whole body into the door.

A male resident said he attempted to hold the door so it would not be broken down by Hyatt. Hyatt's actions cracked both the door and door jamb.

The two residents and friend all said they feared for their safety while Hyatt was trying to break into the house.

Hyatt was free on a signature bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Dunn County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Hyatt could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.