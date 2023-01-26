Police say man gave child drugged water bottle at Cobb County park, sexually assaulted her

Police say a man is in jail after he sexually assaulted a child at a Cobb County park after giving her a drugged water bottle.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Shaw Park in Marietta where the alleged attack happened.

Police said the suspect, identified as Douglas Darch, gave the child what she thought was a sealed bottle of water and drank it. Soon after, she started to get dizzy.

