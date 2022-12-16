Police: Man gave himself big discount by altering UPC at EC store

Dec. 16—EAU CLAIRE — A Medford man attempted to give himself a more than $2,700 discount by altering a UPC on a fish finder unit at an Eau Claire store, police say.

Clinton D. Boyles, 40, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft by altering the price.

Boyles is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was assigned a retail theft case that occurred at the Eau Claire Fleet Farm.

Fleet Farm employees realized they were missing a Helix Ice H9 fish finder unit, valued at $3,099.99.

After reviewing surveillance video, employees saw Boyles enter the store on Nov. 5 at 12:32 p.m.

Boyles put a new UPC over the UPC on the Helix Ice H9 fish finder. The new UPC belonged to a Helix Chirp, valued at $309.99.

A short time later, a woman exited the same vehicle as Boyles. The woman grabbed the altered fish finder and purchased it.

The vehicle belonged to another man, who told police he sold the vehicle to Boyles in March and that it has been used in the commission of other, similar, crimes.

Boyles is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in November 2020 in Taylor County.

If convicted of the new charge, Boyles could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.