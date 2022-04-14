Police: Man goes on destructive spree with bat

Apr. 14—A 32-year-old man allegedly went bonkers with a baseball bat after dawn Monday in Brunswick, busting out windows at The Well homeless day shelter, the hello Goodbuy Thrift store and two other establishments before police caught up to him.

Brunswick police arrested Barrien Lavan Hudson at around 8 a.m. Monday at Gloucester and Albany streets, where police and city firefighters caught up to him at the end of his alleged path of damage with the bat, according to reports.

Hudson allegedly threatened to kill one of the firefighters on the scene.

He was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with terroristic threats, simple battery and three counts of criminal trespass, jail records show.

Hudson, who is listed as homeless, remained Wednesday in the county jail. He is being held without bond on the terrorist threats charge.

At around 6 a.m. Monday, Hudson allegedly arrived in a foul mood at the The Well homeless day shelter, 1101 Gloucester St. Police said he began arguing with other people and "then proceeded to bust out some of the windows with a bat," a report said.

From there Hudson allegedly walked up Gloucester Street to Albany Street, where police said he busted an office window at a real estate company.

From there, police said Hudson allegedly took the bat to windows at a building on Amherst Street.

City firefighters from nearby Station One and city police officers confronted Hudson shortly afterward, and he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, workers at the hello Goodbuy charity thrift store discovered a cracked front window at the storage building next to the main store at 1523 U.S. 17. Responding police viewed the building security surveillance video. Police allege Hudson is responsible for that damage too.

Police additionally charged Hudson with second degree criminal property damage. Police took the bat as evidence, said Brunswick Police Capt. Anthony Smith.

City police suspect Hudson may be responsible for damages at other locations and are continuing their investigation.