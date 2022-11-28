Police: Man got into argument inside Daytona Beach hookah lounge before deadly shooting

Daytona Beach police said a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge on Sunday got into an argument inside the lounge before the shooting.

Police said D’Shawn McLaury died after he was shot outside the Hookah Pub on Seabreeze Boulevard, two blocks west of State Road A1A just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers said they don’t know what the argument was about or who it was with. They also have not identified the shooter.

Investigators said McLaury’s death is the fourth homicide in the Seabreeze neighborhood since March. All of the cases happened within a block of each other.

The violence started with a couple stabbed to death riding their bicycles home from Bike Week, followed by a woman shot and killed on Glenview Avenue five months later in August.

Bradford Gonzalez, who lives one block over from where the hookah lounge shooting happened, said he’d like to see police walking the streets more, as well as people taking a more active role in the neighborhood watch group.

Police said they are continuing to investigate all leads in the case. Channel 9 reached out to McLaury’s family and the Hookah Pub for more information, but has not heard back.

The city is considering an ordinance to regulate the hours that hookah lounges can operate, forcing them to close at 2 a.m. That ordinance will be on the agenda at the next city commission meeting on Dec. 7.

