Police: Man grabbed cop's gun during warrant service

Dec. 31—ASHLAND — An Ashland man accused of pointing a rifle at a neighbor tried to grab a gun away from an officer serving his warrant, according to court records.

Michael L. Thompson, 47, was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and retaliating against a participant in a legal process, after police said he threatened a neighbor with a rifle.

When Ashland Police served his warrant in the 2300 block of Pollard Road on Dec. 27, court records show Thompson told an officer he would slit his throat if he entered the home.

He also said he would kill at least one officer before committing suicide, according to the court records.

When officers apprehended Thompson, records show he tried to pull away and tuck his arms when he was taken to the ground.

During the tussle on the ground, records show Thompson grabbed an officer's rifle and tried pull it away from him. The officer regained control of the firearm and handed it to another officer while he subdued Thompson, records show.

In addition to his warrant, Thompson has been charged with resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and third-degree terroristic threatening.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.

