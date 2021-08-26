Police: Man gropes woman day before he's sentenced to prison

Aug. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend a year in jail for groping a shop employee one day before he was sentenced to prison for brawling with police officers, authorities say.

During the groping incident, the man told the woman it didn't matter to him because he was going to prison, police said.

The man threatened an Eau Claire police officer and the officer's family as he was being taken into custody for the groping incident, authorities said.

Nicholas E. Scarseth, 38, 504 W. Central St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bail jumping.

Misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct, and a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer were dismissed but considered by Judge Sarah Harless at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint in the groping incident:

The employee of a Dollar General store in Eau Claire told police she was on a break at 8:45 p.m. on July 15 and was smoking a cigarette in the front seat of her vehicle in the parking lot.

The woman said Scarseth had been asking people for money around the store earlier in the day.

Scarseth suddenly opened the front passenger door to the woman's vehicle and sat on the floor board. The woman did not know Scarseth, who asked her for cigarettes and a lighter.

The woman said she didn't know what to do. She gave him cigarettes, hoping he would leave.

Scarseth then grabbed the woman's hips before groping her breasts.

The woman told Scarseth several times to get out of the car. He finally left and walked to a nearby convenience store.

The woman said the groping incident lasted about five minutes.

Police arrested Scarseth at the convenience store. He threatened the officer and his family as he was being transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.

The day after the groping incident, Scarseth was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs on charges of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint in that case:

Chippewa Falls police were called to the intersection of Superior and Cedar streets on Aug. 12, 2019, because a man was lying in the road. Officers recognized him as Scarseth from prior interactions with him. They smelled alcohol on him and attempted to arrest him for bail jumping.

However, Scarseth became physically combative, swinging his arms around and attempting to stand or kneel. Scarseth punched two different officers in their faces.