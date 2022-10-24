Police: Man with a gun charged after domestic disturbance at Coventry apartment complex

A 36-year-old was arrested after residents of a Coventry apartment complex reported a man walking around the property with a gun, according to the Coventry Police Department.

Officers responded to Merrow Road in Coventry along with the Connecticut State Police for a domestic disturbance involving a man with a gun before 7 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple 911 calls from neighbors, police said.

Officers found the man, identified as Ryan Bertrand of Springfield, Massachusetts, with a .45 caliber handgun, ammunition, a police-style baton and handcuffs with a key near him, according to police. He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

According to police, Bertrand was not a resident of the apartment complex but was involved in a relationship with someone who was.

Bertrand was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, second-degree breach of the peace and interfering with an emergency call.

He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.