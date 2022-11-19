Police: Man had saw-offed shotgun, faces firearm charges

Nov. 19—TURBOTVILLE — A Turvotville man has been charged with firearm violations following a domestic dispute between him and his wife along with two other incidents, according to state police at Milton.

Thomas Lee Smith, 43, of Main Street, Turbotville, was charged with three felony counts of carrying a loaded weapon, a misdemeanor count of possessing an offensive weapon, and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by state Trooper Sean Doherty, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

State police were dispatched to the Turbotville home on Main Street on Nov. 4 for a report of a domestic dispute between Smith and his wife. Smith, who is reportedly under supervision by Northumberland County Adult Probation, allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun on his back porch, police said.

Smith's wife said she and her husband had an argument that turned physical when he shoved her and then she shoved him back. After searching the house with the wife's permission, state police found a saw-offed shotgun and a hunting rifle, police said.

Smith allegedly drove to the Watsontown Brick Company with a handgun. He complied with a person at the company who asked Smith to hand over the firearm, police said.

During an interview with police, Smith said he allegedly had a firearm in the vehicle and does not have a concealed carry permit, police said.

Smith was committed to Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $40,00 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 in front of Diehl.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER