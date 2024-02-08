Police: Man held up Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Crater Road in Petersburg

PETERSBURG – Police are looking for the man they believe robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Petersburg Police, the suspect held up Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 3300 block of South Crater Road around 8:30 a.m. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and toting a black backpack.

He was last seen fleeing south on South Crater Road.

No one was reported injured in the robbery.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Fast-food restaurant in Petersburg robbed Thursday