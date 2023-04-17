Police: Man held knife to child's neck in sex assault attempt

Apr. 17—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man on allegations he attempted to sexually assault a child that was thwarted by a family member inside a residence on North Sherman Street early Monday morning.

Police responded to the residence in the 100 block of North Sherman Street finding the girl, her older sister and mother outside just before 2 a.m.

The girl told police Andres J. Garcia, 45, entered her bedroom and stared at her while she was on a bed, according to court records.

She claimed Garcia took out a knife and held it to her throat telling her he was going to teach her about sex, court records say.

The girl escaped and screamed before Garcia jumped on her outside her bedroom, court records say, resulting in her older sister coming to her aid.

Police found Garcia hiding behind a door in the basement of the residence.

Garcia was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of criminal attempt to commit rape, unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, simple assault and terroristic threats. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.