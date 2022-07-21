Police: Man held woman in dog cage

Jul. 21—Police said a McAlester man locked a woman in a dog cage and threatened to shoot her with a crossbow before she escaped. Then, he refused to leave a residence and allegedly started a fire that killed a dog. Now he faces multiple felony charges.

Court records show Cody Ray McFadden, 34, was charged this week with several felonies including kidnapping, maiming, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic assault and battery, arson, and cruelty to animals.

McFadden was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Choctaw Nation District Court records show McFadden was found incompetent in April to face a second-degree arson charge after he set a blanket on fire inside a residence before lighting a vehicle on fire with himself in it in December 2020.

An affidavit filed in the case states deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department were called out to a residence on Redbird Drive off State Highway 113 for a possible domestic abuse situation.

The reported victim, who was found with numerous injuries and bleeding, told deputies that she went to check on McFadden a day earlier and that the man forced her into a dog cage, poked her with a stick, had an extension cord that he tried to shock her with and that he threatened to shoot her with a crossbow, the affidavit states.

According to the report, the woman said she escaped from the cage after McFadden struck the cage with an axe "so hard that the cage got bent and she was able to get out" before escaping the residence through a broken window.

The woman "told me she thought that she was going to die," the deputy wrote in his report.

Deputies and troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had the residence surrounded when McFadden came out and told the officers to leave "so he could live his life," before running back into the residence, the report states.

The affidavit states tear gas was deployed into the residence numerous times in an attempt to force McFadden out.

A fire was then seen by deputies with McFadden coming out from underneath the residence where the fire started. Deputies had to take the man to the ground to place him into custody, the report states.

The next day, deputies conducted a search warrant on the residence and found the cage the woman was allegedly held hostage in along with the charred remains of a dog, the affidavit states.

