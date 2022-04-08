Police: Man helped into Mechanic Street home after being shot in stomach

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach after police responded to the 400 block of Mechanic Street off Burhans Boulevard on Sunday night, a Hagerstown Police Department spokeswoman said Thursday.

The victim was with two other people near the Kinslow Street at the time, said Lt. Rebecca Fetchu.

The individuals told police they were walking home when they heard gunshots and saw the victim get hit. They told police, who arrived about 10:30 p.m., they were able to get the victim into a house in the 400 block of Mechanic Street, according to Fetchu.

The man survived the shooting, Fetchu said.

She did not have more details about the incident, including the victim's name ancondition.

